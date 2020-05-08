3 killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana

Three people were killed in two separate road accidents that occurred at Nizamabad and Suryapet in the wee hours on Friday.

In the first incident, a person was dead and five others injured after a truck carrying migrant labourers hit a container on National Highway 44 at Devi Tanda in Indalwai Mandal of Nizamabad district. The injured were sent to the government general hospital in Nizamabad for treatment.

In the second incident, two people including a woman were killed and another person seriously injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor. Two people inside the car were dead.

The accident occurred at Munagala Mandal in Suryapet when the victims were heading to Bapatla, their native place from Hyderabad. The Munagala police registered a case and shifted the injured to the area hospital in Suryapet for treatment. The victims are yet to be identified.