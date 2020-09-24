3 Maoists killed in police encounter in Bhadradri

Three Maoists including two women died in a police encounter at Chennapuram forest area of Cherla mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The police recovered 8 mm rifle, explosive material, a kit bag and other material from the spot.

It is learned that the police are continuing combing operations for the Maoists who escaped from the police. The Maoists killed in the encounter are said to be the members of Maoist dalam, which consists of about 10 to 12 members.



The firing took place around 7 pm when the two teams of the district special police spotted the Maoist during a combing operation. "An exchange of fire took place after which our teams inspected the area and found three Maoists in their twenties dead. Two of them were women and one was a man," the district superintendent of police (SP) Sunil Dutt said.



Meanwhile, the police spotted five Maoists during a combing operation. After the exchange of fire, the Maoists escaped from the police. The police recovered a SBBL gun, a kit bag and a solar plate. On Monday, a Maoist was killed by the police at Devellagudem forest area in Bhadradri-Kothagudem. A gun and a motor-cycle were seized from the spot.