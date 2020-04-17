3 more corona positive cases in Adilabad district

Adilabad: Three more corona positive cases were registered in Adilabad district and the total number increased to 14, stated District Collector A Sri Devasena.

She inspected the inter-State check posts at Penganga bridge in Adilabad on Friday and urged the people to cooperate with the district administration in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

She told them to stay at home and not to come out of their houses unless it is a medical emergency.

The Collector instructed the officials concerned to note down the names of transit pass holders of Covid-19 and should not allow those, whose names were not in the list of passholders.