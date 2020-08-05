3 Nalgonda youth make it to Civil Services

Nalgonda: Three aspirants of Civil Services, including a tailor's son excelled in UPSC exams from the combined Nalgonda district. Renukuntla Sheethal Kumar, a tailor's son from Nalgonda town, secured 417th rank in the UPSC exam. Badeti Satya Prakash of Tangedapally village of Choutuppal mandal got 218th rank while Dhatri Reddy of Reddy Bavi village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri district secured 46th rank and at present she is undergoing IPS training.



Speaking to The Hans India, R Sheethal Kumar informed that he achieved success at his sixth attempt. After completing engineering from a private college in Hyderabad, he attempted civil services first time in 2014 and was disqualified, he informed.

Later, he joined M Tech and continued to appear for UPSC exams. In his fourth and fifth attempts in 2018 and 2019, he was unable to clear the interview. After that, he said that he studied hard and took coaching in Delhi and finally cracked the civil services and achieved his goal.

Sheethal Kumar stated that joining NCC during his engineering studies has given a platform to interact with many people and to know about the importance of civil servants in society. He informed that he took public administration as his optional in civil services and finished MA (Public Administration) from IGNOU, while taking coaching for UPSC exam.

He advised UPSC aspirants to select interesting subjects as optional and advised to read newspapers, listen to news regularly and TV discussions to get success in the exam. He suggested school managements and parents to explain students about various employment options in society and encourage them in selective field by providing proper facilities.

Sheethal said that his father Narender is a tailor and mother Sujatha maintains tailoring material shop in Nalgonda town. He thanked his family members for their support since his childhood.

Presently, Sheethal is working as a probationary officer in Bank of Maharashtra at Gimma Khurd branch in Adilabad district since a week. "As a civil servant, I will pay attention on improving child education, eradication of child labour, women empowerment and skill-based education to youth," he said.

His father Renukuntla Narender expressed his pleasure over his son's success in UPSC exam. Narender, a tailor by profession and completed Intermediate, had encouraged his son to get success in his chosen career. P Sandeep of Huzurnagar town of Suryapet district got 244th rank. His parents are working in the Electricity department.