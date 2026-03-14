3 new regular train services launched from Hyderabad

Union Coal and Mines Minister Kishan Reddy welcomed the decision by Indian Railways to convert three special trains into regular services from Hyderabad, addressing the sustained demand from passengers. In a statement on Friday, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their commitment to improving rail facilities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Kishan Reddy noted that these developments represent a significant step in strengthening the infrastructure of the Telugu states.

The first service, the Kacheguda–Tuticorin Express, previously operated as a special service to Madurai. It will now depart every Monday at 3.00 pm from Kacheguda, reaching Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu by 10.45 pm the following day. The return journey will commence on Wednesday mornings at 7.45 am, arriving at Kacheguda by Thursday afternoon. The train will provide vital links through Mahbubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, Tirupati, and Chittoor.

The second service, the Hyderabad–Kanyakumari Express, will depart Hyderabad every Wednesday at 5.20 pm and reach Kanyakumari by Friday at 2.30 am. The return service starts on Friday morning at 5.15 am, arriving in Hyderabad by Saturday afternoon. This route serves major stations including Secunderabad, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor.

The third service, the Charlapalli–Shalimar Amrit Bharat Express, will run every Tuesday morning at 7.15 am from Charlapalli, reaching Shalimar in West Bengal by Wednesday at 11.20 am. The return journey begins on Wednesday afternoon, arriving back in Charlapalli on Thursday evening. It connects important stations such as Warangal, Khammam, Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.

Kishan Reddy highlighted that since 2014, 91 new train services have been introduced from the Hyderabad and Secunderabad terminals. Telangana has received Rs 36,286 crore in railway budget allocations, with ongoing projects worth Rs 47,984 crore. Additionally, 40 railway stations across the state are being modernised under the Amrit Bharat scheme at a cost of Rs 2,668 crore.

He also noted that Telangana has been sanctioned three high-speed rail corridors, a unique achievement among Indian states. Currently, five Vande Bharat trains and four Amrit Bharat trains operate from Telangana, with more advanced services planned to meet rising demand.

The conversion of these special trains into regular services marks another milestone in the region’s social and economic development through enhanced connectivity and modernised rail infrastructure.