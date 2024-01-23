30 BRS leaders will join Cong after LS polls: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has made sensational comments that 30 BRS MLAs are going to join the Congress after the Lok Sabha elections. He made these comments while participating in a public address program held at Nalgonda Collectorate on Monday.

He said that it is ironic that former minister and BRS leader Jagadish Reddy is talking about him who has also given up the post of minister for Telangana. He expressed his anger that he was being accused of irregularities in the Yadadri and Bhadradri thermal power stations as well as corruption in the purchase of electricity in Chhattisgarh. He reiterated that the six guarantees given during the election will be implemented within 100 days.

"I threw away my ministerial posts for demanding a separate Telangana State. Jagadish Reddy doesn't have any right to speak about me as the latter is an arrogant person and he is the least bothered about solving the problems of people. He is accusing me of exposing the Yadadri power plant scam, Bhadradri plant irregularities and Chhattisgarh power purchase scam," Komatireddy alleged.

The Minister said no amount of gimmicks can stop Jagadish Reddy from going to jail after coming out of the vigilance inquiry report. He is the second person to go to jail after former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family members in Telangana State, Komatireddy said.

He further alleged that the people were laughing at Jagadish Reddy who doesn't have any credibility among the people.