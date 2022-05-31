30 clear Civils from Telangana

Hyderabad: Thirty candidates from Telangana figured in the list of the 685 candidates who qualified the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.



The 31-year-old Priyamvada Mhaddalkar became the state topper bagging an all-India rank (AIR) 13. The other rankers from Telangana are: V Sanjana Simha (rank 37) from Dilsukhnagar, Kopisetti Kiranmayi (56) from Hyderabad, Tirumani Sri Pooja (62) Gaddam Sudheer Kumar Reddy (69), Argula Sneha,(136), Bhokka Chaitanya Reddy (161), Ranjith Kumar (574) and Bachu Smaran Raj (676).

Talking to The Hans India, Priyamvada Mhaddalkar, AIR-13, said, "I was extremely happy when I came to know that I am a state topper. My focus was to do my best and the rest just happened."

Born and brought up in Mumbai, she is now settled in Hyderabad for the past four years. She has six years of work experience in investment banking.

"I started preparing for the Civils after I quit my job in July 2020. It has been my childhood dream as my father used to work with Maharashtra Government and hence was a role model to me," she said.

Priyamvada said civil services give a wide scope to positively impact society and contribute to the country. "I used to prepare for 8-9 hours every day. Consistency is important for the civil services exam. It is important to be regularly updated on current affairs and allocate some time every day for preparation. My preference is the education sector, particularly girlchild education," she said.

Gaddam Sudheer Kumar Reddy, AIR-69, said, "This is my fourth attempt. On the first attempt, I could not even go up to the interview. However, on the second and third attempts, I went to the interview but missed it by five marks. But this time I was determined to crack civil services anyhow and with this effort I could achieve 69th rank. From childhood I wanted to do something for society and therefore started preparing for the IAS exams. Now I want to focus on the administrative services," he said.

Bachu Smaran Raj, AIR-676, said, "Where there's a way there's a will, this saying has proven correct today. Just in the first attempt, I could crack the civil services exam. Completed Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras, but in 2017 I had suffered brain haemorrhage and for three years I was in the rehabilitation centre. When I came back, my friends and my father motivated me to opt for civil services exam. As of now, I have stepped to a greater height and I will give my best to serve society."

Ranjith Kumar, AIR-574, said, "From my graduation I wanted to get into civil services. My UPSC journey started in 2017 and in my third attempt I could achieve 574 rank."

Argula Sneha, who is being raised by a single mother, achieved 136th rank. Mother is a data entry operator and was trained by the SHG group. "My mom is my role model who never gave up in life," she said.

P Mounika, AIR – 637, said, "Failures lead to success. My life is the best example. I attempted civils six times. I got lessons from every failure and improved in every attempt. My mother and father extended support for my studies. The dream of my father has been fulfilled now. Everyone should think about failures and learn lessons from them."