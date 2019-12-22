30-day action plan to bring PRAGATHI

Hyderabad: The second round of 30-day action plan to beautify villages under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's ambitious programme –'Palle Pragathi' will begin on January 2.

The Chief Minister has convened a meeting of Panchayat Raj Department officials during the last week of December to finalise the action plan.

The first round of Palle Pragathi was held in September this year and, according to officials, it yielded good results.

After receiving positive response from all communities, the CM has decided to take up the second phase of the programme now.

Under this, various programmes would be taken up to improve sanitation, street lighting, provision of dumping yards, cemeteries and plantation.

The second round of 30-day action plan would be continued up to February 3 or 4. Funds would be released to gram panchayats to implement the programme.

The gram panchayats would hold gram sabhas on January 2 to review the progress of the works being taken up in their respective villages.

Works required to achieve the objectives of the action plan would be decided at the meeting.

Land would be identified to provide dumping yards to the villages and cemeteries. Electric wires of the village would be repaired wherever required.

Donors would be identified to provide financial help to the villages. Voluntary services would be encouraged to take various programmes in the villages.

According to officials, the amount for the establishment of cemetery has been raised to Rs 12 lakh from Rs 10 lakh. If required, private lands would be purchased to provide place for the cemeteries. Required facilities would be provided in them.

The grants for the dumping yards have also been risen by the PR department and each village would be given Rs 1 lakh to establish them.

Measures would also be taken to raise awareness on segregation of dry and wet garbage. Rallies would be conducted in the villages on the importance of cleanliness, segregation of waste and refusal to use plastic covers from January 2.

Special officers would be appointed to oversee the activities in the villages. Reports would be gathered from the villages on the Action Plan programme.

The panchayats which have done well would be rewarded.

The government has given freedom to panchayats to use the funds of the NREG to the activities being planned under the action plan.

The sarpanches would be able to give wages from the NREG funds to the workers who participated in the action plan. The Haritha Haram programme would also be reviewed in the action plan activity.

The dead plants would be replaced, and new plantation programmes would be taken up.