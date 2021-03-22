30 per cent fitment to govt. staff in Telangana: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the 30 per cent fitment in pay scales to the state government staff. The hike in salaries will come into affect from April 30, 2021.

The Chief Minister said that although the government has discussed about the fitment with employee unions many times, it has been delayed due to the pandemic and economic crisis

"The employees had played a key role during the Telangana movement and the employees from all the departments will be eligible for PRC," he said adding that the salaries have been hiked out of humanitarian sense.

The CM also said the vacancies that arise after the promotions will also filled up soon and so far 80 per cent of promotions have been completed. "Later, the inter-district promotions will be done," he said.

He further announced the age of pensioners will be decreased to 75 years to 70 years.