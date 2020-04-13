30 volunteers from Let's do this foundation join hands to help needy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 'Let's do this foundation,' an NGO from the city, has come forward to provide the much-needed help to the migrant workers who are stuck in the twin cities due to the lockdown. It is distributing essential goods to the migrant families.

A large number of migrant workers are daily wage labour who eke out their daily bread by working odd jobs. They have lost their livelihoods and are direly dependent on the help and alms that come their way.

Speaking to The Hans India, Akkala Suresh Kumar, founder of 'Let's do this foundation,' says, "There are around 3.5 lakh migrant workers in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas and many of them are stuck due to the lockdown.

The government despite its tall talk has not come forward to help them with essential supplies. This is the reason we have decided to help these families until the lockdown is over or till the government makes some arrangement for them."

So far, the NGO has distributed around 5,000 packets, each consisting of 5 kg rice, 2 kg dal, 2 kg flour, 1-litre oil packet, 2 kg sugar, chilli powder, tamarind powder, tea powder and vegetables which will last a small family for a week.

It costs around Rs 600 to 750 for each packet. The foundation is catering to more than 400 migrant families in areas such as Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Keesara, Bogaram, Kapra, Kushiguda and ECIL.

Suresh started this initiative spending from his own pocket at first, but of late his humanitarian gesture is winning hears and donations have started to pour in.

Even people are coming forward to volunteer to help his cause. Comprising 30 volunteers, the team packs essentials and distributes them across the migrant localities.

"Most of the migrant workers are depending on essential commodities and food supplied by political parties and voluntary organisations. We are running short of funds as there as many out there desperately seeking any help," adds Suresh.