300 Biharis back in Telangana to work in rice mills

Hyderabad: The fears of the government that if the migrant labourers are permitted to go back to their home state may affect the availability of labour have proved wrong. Call it as an appeal from the government or need for work, a first batch of nearly 300 workers from Bihar arrived here on Friday by a special train.



Soon after their arrival, they were shifted to districts. They will be employed in rice mills which have begun operations in the highly paddy cultivated zones like old Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and parts of Medak districts.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had recently made a fervent appeal to the migrant workers not to go back to their home states as the government was well prepared to provide every facility, including job guarantee and financial assistance, if they join their duties. KCR also invited the workers from other states to come Telangana for livelihoods. After paddy harvesting period in May, workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha usually come to Telangana and find jobs in the rice-processing mills.

The labourers belong to Khagaria in Bihar. They were received by state Nodal Officer S Sultania at Lingampally Railway Station. Sultania said that a Special Facility is created for the welfare of workers migrating from other states for livelihood. The State Civil Supplies department is coordinating with rice mill managements in providing jobs to the migrant workers. Another batch of workers is expected to come to Telangana in two or three days.