300-yr-old Mushk Mahal wallows in utter neglect

Hyderabad: QutubShahi structure, Mushk Mahal in Attapur will soon disappear if the authorities do not take any immediate action. On one hand most of the land is encroached and several illegal constructions have come up and the colour of the structure has turned black. On the other hand, the remaining empty land along with the 300 years old heritage structure is covered by bushes. Certain portions of the building are damaged and the complex structure can collapse anytime.

Highlighting the history of the site, a few historians stated that it was originally called Mishk Mahal before its name became what it is known at present – Mushk Mahal. This is lying neglected. The two-storeyed building, is located on six acres;50 percent of the vacant land has been encroached.

The remaining land along with the 300-year-old heritage structure is covered by bushes. A few portions of the building are damaged, if not restored immediately it can collapse anytime.

History of Mushk Mahal

It was built in the year 1678 in a pure form of Qutub Shahi architecture. It is the only Qutub Shahi palace today, apart from famous monuments like Golconda Fort, Qutub Shahi Tombs and Charminar.

The structure was built during the rule of the last Qutub Shahi ruler Abul Hasan (Tana Shah). MiyanMishk, who was the royal key keeper was allotted 10 acres to build a house.

Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed, a heritage activist, said, “ Mushk Mahal is an important Qutub Shahi palace to be preserved because there are no other structures left that belong to the Qutub Shahi dynasty. There are various mosques and temples that belong to the Qutub Shahi era, but no palaces. Restoring Mushk Mahal will keep the history and architecture alive for the next generation and let the current generation know history. Restoring it will add five stars to tourism in Telangana and also improve the area and its surroundings.”

‘I fail to understand; when the State government and the Archaeology department are restoring many historical structures why they are neglecting these structures? Hyderabad basically was founded by the Qutub Shahi dynasty, If some tourists visit the city they are taken to Golconda Fort and Charminar. This mahal is also an important structure. If we keenly notice the interiors that we see in the structure are similar to those of Charminar.

“It is unfortunate and disappointing, I don’t understand when the Department of Archaeology declared it a historical monument why the restoration work has not started yet. This shows clear intent that the department is not interested in historical sites. This is a concern for a fall in visitors and tourism in Hyderabad. The Qutub Shahi heritage structure needs urgent attention to restore its lost glory. As it has become place to attend to nature’s call. As its land is encroached, hardly two acres is left. It should be restored, as the structure is tourism worthy,” said Mohammed Abid Ali, a heritage activist.

•It faces threat of several encroachers. Slowly the site is fading away as illegal constructions are on. The whole structure is slowly getting blackened

•Highlighting the history of the site, a few historians say it was originally called Mishk Mahal before its name became what it is known at present –Mushk Mahal. This is lying neglected. The two-storeyed building, is located on six acres;50 percent of the vacant land has been encroached

•The remaining land, along with the 300-year-old heritage structure is covered by bushes. A few portions of the building are damaged, if not restored immediately it can collapse anytime