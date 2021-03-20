31 students test Covid positive in united Karimnagar district

Karimnagar: 15 students were tested Covid positive in Jagtial. Covid symptoms were identified in more than 20 students of Gurukul School, who were suffering from fever for the past few days. The school authorities became alert and set up a medical camp and conducted corona tests for all the students.

District Deputy Medical Officer Dr Jayapal Reddy said that 15 students and five staff members were diagnosed with corona during medical test.

Meanwhile, 62 students of Konaraopet Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Sircilla district went to Maha Shivaratri fair recently and developed Covid symptoms of cold and fever.

The medical authorities conducted corona tests for them and out of them, 16 students were confirmed of having Covid-19.