37 maoists surrender in Telangana, police seize weapons

In a significant development, 37 Maoists surrendered to Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) Shivdhar Reddy, among whom 25 were female and 12 male. The group included several prominent leaders, such as members of the Maoist central and state committees. During the surrender, police seized a substantial cache of weapons, which included 303 rifles, G-3 rifles, AK-47s, SLRs, and a large quantity of ammunition.

DGP Shivdhar Reddy stated that the Maoists opted to surrender following an announcement by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made during Police Martyrs' Day. He highlighted the government’s commitment to support these individuals, emphasising that they will be welcomed regardless of the manner in which they choose to surrender—be it through media, government channels, or political representatives.

The DGP attributed the decisions of the Maoists to various factors, including internal party disputes and health issues. Notably, Azad, a member of the Telangana state committee who has been in hiding for 30 years, is wanted with a reward of Rs. 20 lakhs in the Mulugu district. Similarly, Appasi Narayana also carries a reward of Rs. 20 lakhs. The rest of the surrendered individuals will each receive Rs. 25,000, totalling a reward distribution of Rs. 1.41 crore for all 37 surrenderers.

In a broader context, the DGP revealed that 465 Maoists have surrendered over the past 11 months, with 59 of them from Telangana.