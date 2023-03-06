371 drunk driving offenders jailed

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced 371 persons to jail who were caught under the influence of alcohol during driving. They were sentenced to imprisonment ranging from a day to 15 days.

The traffic police caught a total of 2,965 persons driving under the influence of alcohol in the city in the month of February. All of them were produced before the court.

The court awarded imprisonment to 371 persons, and fines were imposed on the remaining 3,989 persons. As many as 58 driving licenses were also suspended.

The traffic police also filed charge sheets in courts against persons for various traffic violations like driving without a license (495), minor driving (111), and improper number plates (15), among other offences. Of them, 110 persons were sentenced by the court and asked to do social service and community service.

The violators were counselled at the Traffic Training Institutes Begumpet and Goshamahal.