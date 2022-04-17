4 100-year-old trees translocated in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The district administration officials have taken an initiative of translocating the four 100-year-old trees.

The officials is setting up an integrated meat and vegetables market at the existing Roads and Buildings Guest House in the town. However, there are four trees which are above 100-years old.

The Green India Challenge and the State government which is giving top most priority to the greenery has translocated the four old tress with the help of some organisations. The trees were translocated to KCR Urban Eco Park in the town. The Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud visited the place and monitored the translocation of four old trees on Sunday.

District Collector S Venkat Rao, Green India Challenge, VATA Foundation and Public Health EE Vijaya Bhaskar and other engineering staff were appreciated by the Minister Srinivas Goud for their efforts in translocating the four old trees.

Not only from the Minister, the efforts has gained a good response from the residents too. The residents too appreciated the district administration officials and Green India Challenge Founder and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar for making all arrangements for translocation of the old trees.