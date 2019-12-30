4 injured after speeding car rams into vehicles in Hyderabad

An overspeeding car collided with a median and rammed into other vehicles here at Hastinapuram on Monday.

The incident occurred when the car is proceeding towards BN Reddy from Nagarjuna Sagar road. The police shifted the victims to a hospital for treatment and registered a case.

On Decemebr 26, a car created ruckus and rammed into the pedestrians on the footpath at Banjara Hills. Three members who were present inside the car went absconding. The police are on a look out for the accused.