4 Judges to take oath today in Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Four additional Judges appointed by the President will take oath on Saturday in the first court hall of Telangana High Court at 10.45 am. They are: Renuka Yara, Narsing Rao Nandikonda, Madhusudhan Rao Bobbili Ramaiah and Tirumala Devi Eada.
Tirumala Devi Eada @ Thirupathamma will hold the post until June 1, 2026, whereas Renuka, Narsing Rao, Madhusudhan Rao will be in office for two years, with effect from the date they assume charge. High Court Acting CJ Sujoy Paul will administer oath to them.
The Supreme Court Collegium recently recommended the four names to be appointed as additional judges. Following this, the Union government issued a Gazette notification appointing them, after obtaining the assent of President Murmu.
