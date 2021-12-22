4 new cases of Omicron detected in Telangana State

Hyderabad: The total number of Covid new variant Omicron cases has reached 24 with four new cases reported on Tuesday. Four persons, including three international travelers, who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, recently from 'non at-risk' countries, and one close contact, have tested positive.

Of the 24 cases, 19 were international travellers who arrived at RGIA from the 'non at risk' countries, while four were from at-risk countries and one was a close contact of a passenger who had tested positive.

The State Health officials said a total of 726 international travelers arrived at the airport (till this evening). Of them four tested positive for Covid. The blood samples of these travelers have been sent for full genome sequencing. Genome sequencing results of a total of 13 samples are awaited.

Since the start of the screening of the international travellers at RGIA, officials said a total of 9,122 passengers underwent RT-PCR tests. Of them 59 have tested Covid positive and 24 for Omicron variant.