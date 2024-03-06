400 daatali BJP ki vote veyali: Modi’s clarion call to people of Telangana

Sangareddy: Will BJP resort to surgical strike against Telangana government after Lok Sabha polls? This is the issue of debate in the political circles in the state following a comment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who while charging the BRS of looting crores of rupees in the Kaleshwaram scam, said that Congress and BRS were two sides of the same coin and that there was a “Ghotala Gatbandhan” between them.

Reiterating his slogan, “Modi Guarantee Ante, Guarantee ga Purthi Ayye Guarantee", he called upon the people to vote for BJP saying, “400 datali BJP ki vote veyali.”

Modi alleged that BRS and Congress give 'cover fire' to each other in the loot of Telangana. “While BRS looted public money in Kaleshwaram, Congress was suppressing files instead of ordering a probe and has made it a new ATM. The game of giving cover fire to each other will not go on for long because surgical strikes and also air strikes happen in the Modi government”, he said.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday continued his ‘Parivarvad’ attack on Congress saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders and hence appoints people over 75-80 years. Modi said the "dynastic parties" were targeting him as he was exposing their "scams worth several thousands of crores of rupees." Modi said the Congress was not Parivarvad party in the beginning but ever since it became a dynastic rule, it never allowed young blood to come up in the party. He said from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, wherever family-run parties are ruling, those states are 'ruined'. Those families have become stronger, but not the states. Should these family-run politics be allowed to continue, he asked.

Modi said while the dynasts looted the country, he spent the salary he received from the government on people whenever there was an opportunity. The dynasts opened accounts in foreign banks, but Modi got ‘Jan Dhan' accounts for crores of common people, he said. The dynasts built 'mahals" (palatial houses) for their families, but he has not even built a house for himself till today, he stated.