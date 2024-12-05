44 transgenders recruited as traffic police assistants

Hyderabad: As many as 44 transgender persons were recruited as traffic assistants in the Hyderabad city police department on Wednesday. Hyderabad city police Commissioner C V Anand emphasised that they should be a role model for their community and bring a good name to the Hyderabad police and Telangana State Police Department.

To give recognition to the transgender community in the society, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued orders to appoint traffic assistants in the Hyderabad traffic police department. Following the orders, 29 transgender women and 15 transgender men were recruited. P Vishwa Prasad, Additional CP Traffic, and other officers were also present. On Wednesday, in accordance with the government's instructions, events were organised for traffic assistants in Hyderabad police as per the list of candidates given by the Social Welfare Department at Goshamahal Police Ground. In the recruitment process, 58 transgender persons attended, and 44 were selected.

The physical event was organised by a recruitment committee formed by DCP South West, Home Guard Commandant, and Additional DCP CAR, in the presence of officials of the Welfare Department. Earlier, Anitha Ramachandran, Women and Child Welfare Department; Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home Department; and CV Anand held key meetings with transgender persons regarding the recruitment and issued orders.

To qualify for jobs in the Hyderabad police department, applicants were required to be at least 18 years old and below 40, an Indian citizen, should have at least passed SSC, should have a personal identity card issued by the concerned district magistrate, and should be local candidates within the limits of the Hyderabad Commissionerate. It was mandated that transgender women should have a height of 165 cm (160 cm in the case of STs). 800 meters running, long jump, and shot put were some of the tests conducted.