4.5 Lakh to appear for Inter I exams from Oct 25

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said on Thursday that the department is all set to conduct the Inter first year examinations scheduled from October 25.

Speaking at a video conference with senior officials of different departments, here, on she said that the examinations could not be held earlier due to Covid. They were now being conducted for those who were promoted.

The examinations will be conducted in coordination with other departments at the district level, she added.

"In all about 4.5 lakh students are to appear for the exam. Considering the pandemic, the number of centres have been increased to 1,750," she said. About 25,000 invigilators were roped in for the smooth conduct of the exam.

The students would be allowed to enter the centres an hour ahead of the scheduled time. Expressing ire over the conduct of private junior colleges, the minister asked them to extend their cooperation for conducting the exam.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of the private colleges troubling students on various counts. The minister asked the college managements not to trouble students ahead of the exam.