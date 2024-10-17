5 IAS officers get addl charge in TG

Hyderabad: After relieving four AP cadre IAS officers on Wednesday, the Telangana government gave additional charge to IAS officer Dr Ilambarithi K as the new GHMC Commissioner.

N Sridhar, IAS, currently serving as the Principal Secretary in the Scheduled Castes development department, has been given additional charge of principal secretary in the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department, in addition to his duties as director of Archaeology.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS, who holds the position of principal secretary in the Finance department, will take charge as secretary in the Energy department and serve as the Chairman and Managing Director of Genco and Transco. Dr Christina Z Chongthu, IAS, secretary in the department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, is designated to serve as the director of AYUSH.

Dr TK Sreedevi, IAS, currently the Commissioner of Scheduled Castes development department, has been placed in the position of secretary of Women Development and Child Welfare.