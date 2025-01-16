Live
- Hydration, Refreshment, andHydration, Refreshment, and Connection—Coca-Cola India’s Signature at Maha Kumbh 2025
- Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Special Train and Bus Services for Easy Access to DY Patil Stadium
- Bengaluru Woman Dies by Suicide After Uncle’s Alleged Blackmail
- Sustainability Takes Center Stage at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Coca-Cola India’s Maidaan Saaf initiatives
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Specs and AI Features Leaked Ahead of January 22 Launch Event
- Celebrating Innovation and Entrepreneurship: National Startup Day Highlights the Power of New Businesses—Expert comments
- Delhi Assembly Election 2025: BJP Announces Fourth List, Fields Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash, Leaves Burari Seat for JDU
- Smooth Conduct of Navodaya Entrance Exam Ensured: Principal Bhaskar Kumar
- Additional Collector P. Amarender Assumes Charge
- Collector Badavath Santosh Inspects Rythu Bharosa Beneficiary Details
Just In
500 Liters of Jaggery Liquor Destroyed in Kalwakurthy
As part of the special operation to eliminate illegal liquor across Telangana, which is being carried out from January 16 to February 15, raids are being conducted in various regions of the district.
Nagar kurnool: As part of the special operation to eliminate illegal liquor across Telangana, which is being carried out from January 16 to February 15, raids are being conducted in various regions of the district. Following the orders of Excise Department Director Hari Kiran and Enforcement Director Kamalahasan Reddy, Enforcement Task Force teams conducted raids in the Kalwakurthi Excise Circle, covering Charakonda and Ramapuram villages.
During these raids, 500 liters of palm wine were destroyed, and 5 liters of illegal liquor were seized. A case was filed against a person named Pandula Srinivas in connection with the raids, as stated by Kalwakurthi Excise CI Venkat Reddy. These special raids will continue until February 15, according to Kalwakurthi Excise CI Venkat Reddy. Excise Enforcement CI Venkateshwar Reddy, Task Force CI Kavitha, and Charakonda Excise Police staff participated in the operation.