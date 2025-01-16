500 Liters of Jaggery Liquor Destroyed in Kalwakurthy

Nagar kurnool: As part of the special operation to eliminate illegal liquor across Telangana, which is being carried out from January 16 to February 15, raids are being conducted in various regions of the district. Following the orders of Excise Department Director Hari Kiran and Enforcement Director Kamalahasan Reddy, Enforcement Task Force teams conducted raids in the Kalwakurthi Excise Circle, covering Charakonda and Ramapuram villages.

During these raids, 500 liters of palm wine were destroyed, and 5 liters of illegal liquor were seized. A case was filed against a person named Pandula Srinivas in connection with the raids, as stated by Kalwakurthi Excise CI Venkat Reddy. These special raids will continue until February 15, according to Kalwakurthi Excise CI Venkat Reddy. Excise Enforcement CI Venkateshwar Reddy, Task Force CI Kavitha, and Charakonda Excise Police staff participated in the operation.



























