5000+ no-mask cases filed at Cyberabad and Rachakonda in two months

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad and Rachakonda police together booked over 5,500 cases in just two months from May to June against those who were not wearing masks in public places. The cases were registered under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, which was amended in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

As per reports from police, to identify violators of the 'Mask-on' rule, artificial intelligence was roped in to make surveillance cameras track down those not wearing masks and alert mobile patrols in the local area to trace the violators. Apart from making sure that they wore masks, the cops also imposing a fine of Rs 1,000. E-Challans were also issued with the help surveillance cameras using AI technology.

While nearly 3,000 cases were booked in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits, the rest were booked in the Cyberabad jurisdiction. After identifying violators in a particular area, the staff at the Command and Control Centre would pass on information to either Rakshak or Blue Colt police patrol teams, which would then track down the person.

A special eye is being kept on other traffic rule violators as well, since many of them were found to be not wearing masks either. Officials said that motorists wearing full-face helmets without masks were let off, but not those wearing helmets for namesake with no dust protectors or masks.

Speaking on the issue, a senior official said, "Citizens who got challans for violations tend to change their behaviour and start following rules. They are realising that masks are for their own personal safety."