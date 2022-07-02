521 days are remaining for TRS to rule Telangana: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: Countdown has begun for the "misrule" of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not be able to make a comeback in the next assembly elections, BJP general Secretary Tarun Chugh said on Friday.

He said only 522 days are left for the KCR government in Telangana and the BJP has also installed clocks at every BJP office.

Talking to media persons about the party's national executive which begins, he said it will start from 3 pm and will continue till July 3 evening.

" Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally and public speech are organized…These three days will be influencing, wherein people will turn in favor of BJP," he said.

Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mammoth public meeting on the evening of July 3.

He said that PM Modi's speech would mark "a new beginning, a beginning of change, the beginning of the formation of BJP government in Telangana".

Chugh, who is BJP incharge of Telangana, said BJP activists from every booth in Telangana would attend the public meeting.

He said national leaders, CMs, and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies in the state.

The BJP leader said that the culture of Telangana will be showcased in this party's national executive meeting.