6-day-long Brahmotsavam concludes

Hyderabad: The six-day long Brahmostavam celebrations which started on Sunday at Hare Krishna Golden Temple concluded on Friday.

As part of concluding day celebrations, Maha Purnahuti, Utsavar Abhishekam, Chakra Snanam to various Utsavar Deities were conducted in the morning, followed by Pushpa Yagam and a Grand 108 Kalasha Maha Churnabhishekam to Radha Govinda, Lakshmi Narasimha, Nitai Gauranga and Srila Prabhupada Deities was performed in the evening amidst ecstatic Bhajans and Kirtans. The celebrations concluded with Maha Samprokshana and Dhwaja Avarohana ceremonies.

Madhu Pandit Dasa Prabhuji, chairman, ISKCON Bengaluru and Akshaya Patra, highlighted the importance of Harinam and encouraged one and all to chant ‘Hare Krishna Maha Mantra’ daily as an offering to Lord Sri Radha Krishna.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji – president of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, said, “The successful completion of the Brahmotsavam along with the most awaited Mula Vigraha Prathista of Radha Govinda Deities would certainly please their Lordships and bring in peace and prosperity to everyone.”