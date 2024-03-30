6 guarantees should be taken in to public. Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

The Excise and tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao has stated in the Congress party Gadwal and Alampur Booth level agents training programme held in Gadwal that, the 6 guarantees of welfare schemes should be taken in to the people at the field level.





The minister said that let us win the Nagarkurnool parliamentary candidate Mallu Ravi with huge majority of 3 lakhs votes. The AICC secretary Sampath Kumar has stated that Every Congress party cader should be worked like a brigadier and work harder for the win.



The ZP Chairperson Sarita tirupathaiah has said that let us work together to win the Nagarkurnool Parliamentary candidate Mallu Ravi.





Koppula Raju AICC member and the chief guest of the program said that people are looking for a change from Modi government and we should encash it.He also added that people want freedom from the unjust rule of Modi he said.



Speaking on this occasion the chief guest and the contestant Mallu Ravi has stated that the BJP government under the leadership of Modi is purely working for the welfare of few corporates and neglected the welfare of farmers, youth, women, Dalits, OBCs, Tribals , Minorities, and small business people like street vendors .They are doing injustice to all the poor people in the country.





He also added that the Congress government has already implemented 5 guarantees in Karnataka and Telangana state for the welfare of the poor with in hundred days of power. The AICC member Rohith Choudhary EX MP Manda Jagannadham, EX MLA VM Abraham, Municipal Chairman BS Keshav, The Congress party councilors, ZP TCs,MP TCs, former Sarpanches of various villages, and the fresher representatives newly joined from other parties and booth level leaders were participated in morning at KS convention centre Gadwal.

