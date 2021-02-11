6 killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

Six persons were killed in separate road accidents that occurred in the wee hours on Thursday in Telangana.

In the first case, two people were killed after a DCM lorry rammed into a stationary lorry and car here at Pedda Amberpet of Rangareddy district on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Hanumantha Rao (39) and Rama Chandraiah (75).

The police said that one of the victims is a native of Guntur and the other is from Prakasam district. On a receipt of information, the police rushed to the place and sent the bodies for autopsy. The police removed the vehicles clearing the road for traffic. An investigation is underway.

In the second incident, two persons were dead after a lorry and DCM van collided at Chitlapalli of Kodangal mandal of Vikarabad district. Another person who suffered serious injuries in the mishap was taken to a hospital.



In third incident, a person was killed after three lorries rammed into each other at Balkonda of Nizamabad district. In another case, a man identified as Balaiah was dead on the spot after being hit by an unknown vehicle at Chevella. The victim is a resident of Dharmasagar.