6 persons go missing in godavari river in Nizamabad

Six persons who ventured into Godavari river to take a holy bath went missing here on Friday. The incident took place at Pochampad near Mendora mandal of Nizamabad district.

Getting into details, seven persons went into the water and one of them swam back and the remaining six have reported to be missing in the water. The police deployed swimmers to trace out the victims. So far, two bodies were retrieved.

The police said that all the victims belong to the same family and are natives of Yellammagutta, Dee Kampalli and Gutpa.

The victims who went missing were identified as Suresh (40), Yogesh (16), Bobbili Srinivas (40), Bobbili Siddharth (16), Srikar (14) and Raju (24).

A case has been registered by the police.