605 Covid cases in Telangana, seven deaths

Koti: The State reported 605 new Covidvirus infections and seven deaths on Sunday, taking the toll to 3,691, the total number of positive cases to 626,690. The number of active cases was 11,964.

During the last two days, the Health department officials conducted 71, 800 tests. The results of 813 samples are awaited. On Sunday, 1,088 recovered (97.50 per cent). A total of 1,90,66,401 tests have been conducted so far. Of them 6,26,690 tested positive and 611,035 persons recovered.

The Covid positive cases reported from districts include: Adilabad 5, Bhadradri 25, GHMC 107, Jagitiial 19, Jangaon 7, Bhupalpally 14, Gadwal 5, Kamareddy 1, Karimnagar 54, Khammam 22, Mahbubnagar 10, Mahabubabad 33, Mancherial 19,Medak 5, Medchal-Malkajgiri 27,Mulug 9, Nagarkurnool 5, Nalgonda 27, Narayanpet 3, Nizamabad 6, Peddapalli 21,Sircilla 24,Ranga Reddy 33, Sangareddy 7, Siddipet 22, Suryapet 36, Vikarabad 56, Wanaparthy 1, Warangal Rural 19, Warangal Urban 26, Bhongir 8.