6,684 candidates to take SI prelim exam

Nizamabad: 6684 candidates are going to appear in the preliminary written exam for the recruitment of SI posts to be held on August 7 in the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate limits.

A total of 16 examination centers have been set up for the SI written examination under Nizamabad Police Commissionerate. There are 13 examination centers in Nizamabad city while 3 examination centers have been set up in Armor Town.

This written examination will be conducted entirely in the presence of Regional Coordinator Giri Raju Government College Principal P Ram Mohan Reddy and Nodal Officer Additional DCP (Operation) M. Narender Reddy.

Sub Inspector Recruitment Exams will be held on August 7 from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Regional Coordinator Nodal Officers will supervise the arrangement of the facilities in all the examination centers without any inconvenience to the candidates appearing for the examination. Furniture, ventilator, lighting and drinking water supply will be arranged. Candidates appearing for the written test will be identified through biometric fingerprinting to allow them to enter the examination centre.

Police Commissioner KRNagaraju said that the candidates should come and check the examination centers one day early so that it will be easy to come to the examination center the next day. He asked the candidates not to forget to read the rules of the hall ticket twice that the rules of the examination will be fully covered in the hall ticket.