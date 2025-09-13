6,884 Cases Settled in National Lok Adalat at Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: The National Lok Adalat was held today in the Jogulamba Gadwal District Court premises under the supervision of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). The program was conducted in a grand manner, focusing on providing speedy and amicable justice to the people.

During the proceedings, a total of 6,884 cases were successfully settled through mutual consent between parties. These included 22 civil cases, 6,832 criminal compoundable cases, 2 family disputes, 6 accident claim cases, and 22 cybercrime cases.

The event was presided over by District Judge N. Premalatha, along with First Additional District Judge S. Ravi Kumar, DLSA Secretary V. Srinivas, Additional Senior Civil Judge T. Lakshmi, Principal Junior Civil Judge N.V.H. Poojitha, and First Additional Junior Civil Judge U. Uday Naik. Advocates, police officials, and representatives from various departments were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, officials emphasized that the primary objective of National Lok Adalats is to deliver justice to citizens in a shorter time, at minimal cost, and in a harmonious manner. They noted that such alternative dispute resolution mechanisms reduce the burden on regular courts while encouraging compromise and settlement between parties.

Residents of the district made effective use of this opportunity, resolving their long-pending disputes through mutual agreement, thereby avoiding prolonged litigation.

The successful conclusion of this Lok Adalat reinforced the role of the judiciary in promoting accessible and people-friendly justice.