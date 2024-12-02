7 Maoists killed in Mulugu encounter

Mulugu: Seven Maoists, including a key leader of the outlawed group with a Rs 20 lakh bounty on his head, were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Mulugu district on Sunday morning, police said.

Sunday’s encounter is the first major one in the area in some years as the Maoists are attempting to reorganise in the Mulugu district and revive their activities.

Among those killed were Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, a Telangana state committee member, Papanna Egolapu Mallaiah, alias Madhu, a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and secretary of the Eturnagaram Mahadevpur Area.

Police recovered two AK-47 rifles from the scene, along with several other items. Six of the seven slain Maoists were natives of Chhattisgarh.

The exchange of fire took place during a combing operation in the Chalapaka forest area of Eturnagaram mandal, involving Greyhounds, an elite anti-Naxal force of Telangana police.

Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Shabarish P told Hans India that security has been intensified in the region following the killing of two tribal individuals, Uyaki Ramesh and Uyaki Arjun, by the Maoists on November 23. The Maoists had labelled them as police informers.

Shabarish explained that the heightened security measures were to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents, particularly as the banned organization prepares to celebrate the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army’s (PLGA) formation from December 2 to 8.

The Maoists have previously announced festivities for the 19th PLGA Foundation Day in honour of the slain members of their armed wing.

He said the Eturunagaram police asked the Maoists to surrender, but the police had to open fire in retaliation when the Maoists shot first.

Arrangements for postmortem of the bodies have been made. The police arranged for freezer boxes to transport the bodies of the deceased Maoists to the Mulugu Area Hospital.