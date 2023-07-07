Live
70 girls staying KGBV hostel fall ill due to food poisoning in Wanaparthy
Highlights
They could not be taken to the hospital as there was only one teacher at night. As their condition deteriorated by morning, they were immediately shifted to Atmakuru Government Hospital
Wanaparthy: 70 students staying Kasturba Gandhi Girls' Vidyalaya (KGBV) fell seriously ill due to food poison. The incident took place in Amarchinta of Wanaparthy district. It is reported that the girls slept after having a meal of sambar and brinjal curry and began vomiting on Thursday night. They also complained of severe stomachache.
They could not be taken to the hospital as there was only one teacher at night. As their condition deteriorated by morning, they were immediately shifted to Atmakuru Government Hospital. 40 students were rushed to the district hospital for better treatment.
