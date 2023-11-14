Live
70th all India cooperation week celebrated
The department of cooperative Adilabad district celebrated 70th All India Cooperation Week, at district office in Adilabad on Tuesday.
District Cooperation Officer B. Mohan hostel the flag. Speaking on the occasion Mohan Said that all employees should work hard for the development of the cooperative department.
All India Cooperation Week is celebrated every year from 14th to 20th of November, he said.
Audit Officer Rathod Bikku, Assistant Registrar D. Atmaram, Muzaffar Hussain, Asuri Narender, Anita, Navina Kala, Aruna, Cooperative Educational Officer Kamble Savita, Vikrant, Aarti, Sujatha, Lakshmi, Santhosh, Jalal, Dheresh, Sanjay, Nayeem, Toufeeq, Asha Jyoti, Rajitha, Sunita, Sasikala and other employees. Were present.