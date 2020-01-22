71.37 per cent polling in Telangana municipal elections

Hyderabad: Nearly 71.37% of voters exercised their franchise in the elections held for 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations across Telangana State on Wednesday.

According to the figures released by State Election Commission, of 49,74,598 voters, as many as 35,50483 (71.37%) have exercised their franchise. Barring a few minor incidents, polling was peaceful across the Telangana State.

Highest 95.13% polling was recorded in Pochaampally while Nizampet was on the bottom with 39.65% polling. The polling was over 80% in 49 Urban Local Bodies while it was less than 50% in three ULBs, all within ORR.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on exit polls in view of elections for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation for which polling is scheduled to be held on January 24.