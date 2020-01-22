Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

71.37 per cent polling in Telangana municipal elections

71.37 per cent polling in Telangana municipal elections
Highlights

Nearly 71.37% of voters exercised their franchise in the elections held for 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations across Telangana State on...

Hyderabad: Nearly 71.37% of voters exercised their franchise in the elections held for 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations across Telangana State on Wednesday.

According to the figures released by State Election Commission, of 49,74,598 voters, as many as 35,50483 (71.37%) have exercised their franchise. Barring a few minor incidents, polling was peaceful across the Telangana State.

Highest 95.13% polling was recorded in Pochaampally while Nizampet was on the bottom with 39.65% polling. The polling was over 80% in 49 Urban Local Bodies while it was less than 50% in three ULBs, all within ORR.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on exit polls in view of elections for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation for which polling is scheduled to be held on January 24.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>


Top