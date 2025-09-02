715 Double-Bedroom Houses Ready for Distribution in Gadwal on Sept 6

Gadwal: Preparations are underway in Jogulamba Gadwal district for the grand distribution of double-bedroom houses to beneficiaries on September 6.

District Collector B.M. Santosh, along with local MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, reviewed the progress of the housing project on Tuesday at the Collectorate. The Collector informed that the State Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations will attend the inauguration and hand over title deeds to the selected families.

The housing colony, built with an investment of ₹85 crore at Paramala outskirts, has a total of 1,275 houses, out of which 715 have been completed and are ready for distribution.

To ensure the event goes smoothly, the Collector instructed officials to provide water, electricity, sanitation, and to decorate the houses with festive touches. He also stressed on repairing approach roads, completing coloring works, and cleaning the surroundings. Special attention is being given to the H3 Block, where the inaugural function will take place. Arrangements are also being made for parking and food facilities for the visiting families.

After the meeting, the Collector and MLA inspected the housing site personally. He directed officials to carry out cleanliness drives using JCBs and to beautify the colony ahead of the Minister’s visit.

Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Housing PD Srinivasa Rao, RDO Alivelu, SEs and EEs from Electricity, Panchayat Raj, Mission Bhagiratha, R&B departments, Tahsildar Mallikarjun, Municipal Commissioner Janakiram, and several other officials took part in the review.