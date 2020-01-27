71st Republic Day celebrations: People urged to save democracy

Mahbubnagar: The 71st Republic Day celebrations were held on a grand note across erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Sunday. In Mahbubnagar, District Collector Ronald Rose and Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari hoisted the national flag at Police Parade Grounds and later received the Guard of Honour. Later, the Collector witnessed the cultural programmes by school and college students and also handed over commendation certificates to officials from various departments for their exemplary services.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Our Constitution is the sole and heart of our democracy and it is the responsibility of every citizen to protect its sanctity. With the support of officials, we have successfully achieved many goals and have to cross many milestones to come.

Collector Sweta Mohanty in Wanaparthy, Collector E Sridhar in Nagarkurnool and Collector S Venkat Rao in Narayanpet also hoisted the tricolour in their respective districts. In Gadwal, Additional SP K Krishna hoisted the flag and conveyed his greetings to the police department officials. He recollected the great sacrifices of various national leaders who fought for the country's freedom and also those who drafted the Indian Constitution, providing the several important rights to the citizens of the country.