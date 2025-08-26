72 Grievances Addressed at Prajavani; Collector Launches Facial Recognition System for Pensions

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to give top priority to the applications received during the Prajavani programme and ensure their swift resolution.

Speaking at the Prajavani held on Monday at the Collectorate meeting hall, the Collector said that 72 citizens from different parts of the district had submitted petitions seeking solutions to their problems. He instructed the concerned officials to focus on these applications and resolve them at the earliest without delay.

Following the Prajavani programme, the Collector formally launched the facial recognition technology system being implemented by the Postal Department for the transparent and hassle-free distribution of weaver pensions. On this occasion, he distributed biometric devices and smartphones to 84 branch and sub-postmasters.

Collector Santosh emphasized that every eligible beneficiary must receive the pension without any inconvenience and directed officials to strictly monitor the process.

The programme was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsinga Rao, district officials from various departments, and Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices Ravi Kumar, among others.