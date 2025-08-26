Live
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 26 August, 2025
- AP Government Prepares for Heavy Rains Amid Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure Area
- Janhvi Kapoor: My mother’s performance on Dance of Rage was full of aggression, internal struggle
- TN govt sets September 30 deadline for dog breeders, shops to register after pit bull attack
- Rise in accidents involving BMTC electric buses; four deaths in a week
- Prajavani receives 102 complaints
- Mega job drive held
- Govt will fulfill poor's dream of owning a home: MLA
- Residents in Gadwal grapple in dark as streetlights fail
- Today a special day for India’s quest for self-reliance, green mobility: PM Modi
72 Grievances Addressed at Prajavani; Collector Launches Facial Recognition System for Pensions
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to give top priority to the applications received during the Prajavani programme and...
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to give top priority to the applications received during the Prajavani programme and ensure their swift resolution.
Speaking at the Prajavani held on Monday at the Collectorate meeting hall, the Collector said that 72 citizens from different parts of the district had submitted petitions seeking solutions to their problems. He instructed the concerned officials to focus on these applications and resolve them at the earliest without delay.
Following the Prajavani programme, the Collector formally launched the facial recognition technology system being implemented by the Postal Department for the transparent and hassle-free distribution of weaver pensions. On this occasion, he distributed biometric devices and smartphones to 84 branch and sub-postmasters.
Collector Santosh emphasized that every eligible beneficiary must receive the pension without any inconvenience and directed officials to strictly monitor the process.
The programme was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsinga Rao, district officials from various departments, and Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices Ravi Kumar, among others.