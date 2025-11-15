72nd Cooperative Week celebrations begin at Karimnagar DCCB

Karimnagar: The 72nd National Cooperative Week celebrations were inaugurated at the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) head office on Friday.

NAFSCOB Chairman and KDCCB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao formally launched the celebrations by hoisting the cooperative flag.

Addressing the gathering, Ravinder Rao said this year’s theme "Cooperatives are the driving force behind the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” reflects the crucial role of cooperatives in national development. He urged bank staff to attract young customers while ensuring transparency, adopting modern technology, and maintaining strong customer relations.

Highlighting the bank’s competitive deposit rates, he called upon employees to boost deposits and make KDCCB financially self-reliant. He mentioned the newly launched “Saubhagya Fixed Deposit” scheme, offering 8 percent interest for regular customers and 8.5 percent for women and senior citizens.

Recalling the vision of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who emphasised cooperative efforts at the grassroots level, Ravinder Rao appreciated the Centre’s initiative to create a dedicated Ministry of Cooperation to strengthen cooperative institutions nationwide. He also noted that the United Nations had declared 2012 and 2025 as International Years of Cooperatives, underscoring their global importance.

The week-long celebrations will focus on themes such as digitisation, rural development, youth empowerment, cooperative education, and innovation in business models. Across the country, events will highlight the unity, resilience, and transformative power of cooperatives in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat and empowering local economies.

Marking the occasion, the KDCCB Chairman also launched the new Karimnagar DCCB mobile application for iPhone users. Previously, the app was available only on Android devices.

Vice Chairman P Ramesh, Director Swami Reddy, CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, General Managers B Sridhar and Mohammed Riyazuddin, DCO Ramanujaneyulu, CTI trainer Venkateshwar Rao, and several cooperative officers and employees attended the event.