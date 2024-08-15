78th Independence Day Celebrations at CPO

Cyberabad: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm today., (15.08.2024) at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate Parade grounds. Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, IPS, unfurled the national flag, paying tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for India's Independence.

In his address, CP extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all the staff and citizens. He reflected on the immense sacrifices made by countless great individuals, which have granted us the freedom and independence we cherish today. He urged everyone to continuously draw inspiration from these sacrifices and to move forward with unwavering determination and commitment.

The Commissioner emphasized the critical role of the police force in maintaining law and order, safeguarding national integrity, and serving the public with dedication. He encouraged police officers to strive for social harmony and peace, working diligently towards the betterment of society. Commissioner Mohanty also praised the Cyberabad Police for being at the forefront of maintaining peace and order and for providing exemplary services to the community.

On this occasion, the CP Cyberabad commended and awarded 15 officers with the Uttam Seva Pathakam in recognition of their outstanding service on Telangana Formation Day 2024. Additionally, 8 officers were honored with Ati Uthkrushta, Uthkrushta, Uttama Seva Pathaka medals for their exceptional performance on various occasions.

The event was attended by Cyberabad Jt. CP (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, IPS., Cyberabad Crimes DCP K. Narasimha, SB DCP Sai Sri, W& CSW DCP Srujana Karnam, EOW DCP K. Prasad, Cyber Crimes DCP Sribaladevi, L&O DCPs Madhapur DCP Dr. G.Vineet Kumar IPS., Medchal DCP koti Reddy, IPS., Balangangar DCP K. Suresh Kumar, IPS., Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh, DCP Rajendranagar Ch. Srinivas, IPS., ADCP (Admin) Ravichandan Reddy, CSW ADCP Srinivas Rao, other ADCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, Reserve Inspectors, section staff and ministerial staff and others participated.