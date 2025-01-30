7th Telangana State Para Athletic Games Held Grandly

Mahabubnagar: The 7th Telangana State-Level Para Athletic Games were held grandly at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by Arjuna Awardee Jeevan G. Deepti, Dronacharya Awardee Coach Nagapuri Ramesh, Para Athletics Association President Dr. Shekhar, and Helen Keller Institute Chairman Umar Khan by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking at the event, PAAT President and Palamuru-based doctor Dr. Shekhar highlighted the importance of creating equal opportunities for para-athletes in society. He stated that para-athletes deserve the same recognition and support as other athletes and that their achievements should serve as an inspiration for all. He emphasized that through events like these, PAAT is not only identifying sporting talent among the youth but also ensuring they receive the necessary support and encouragement. Dr. Shekhar also urged corporate and social organizations in Telangana to step forward in promoting para-athletes, stating that encouraging them should be seen as a social responsibility.

Athletes who excelled in the 7th Telangana State Para Athletic Games and met the Minimum Qualifying Standard (MQS) were awarded medals and certificates. These performances will serve as the basis for selecting athletes for the 23rd National Para Athletic Championship, scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, from February 17 to 20, 2025.

The event’s chief guest, Muthineni Veerayya, Chairman of Telangana Disabled Cooperative Corporation and Honorary President of the Para Sports Association of Telangana (PSAT), lauded the achievements of para-athletes and called for greater societal support. A special felicitation was held for Jeevan G. Deepti, Dronacharya Awardee Coach Nagapuri Ramesh, and Helen Keller Institute Chairman Umar Khan.

PAAT General Secretary Gadipalli Prashant urged para-athletes to take inspiration from Jeevan G. Deepti and bring more medals to Telangana. He also appealed to the Telangana Sports Authority to ensure equal recognition and policy support for para-athletes in the state's sports framework. The event was attended by Treasurer Uppunuthula Raju, Honorary Advisor Sanjeevayya, PSAT President Singarapu Babu, and coaches Kabir Das, Suresh, Deeravath Mahesh, Ragula Naresh, Nukaraju, and others.