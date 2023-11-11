8 IAS officers appointed as election observers

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India appointed eight IAS officers as general observers to observe the elections in Hyderabad, said the District Election Officer, Ronald Rose, on Friday.

As per the notification, the officers were appointed at 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad. IAS Yatindra Prasad has been appointed for Malakpet and Amberpet constituencies, Sameer Verma for Charminar and Chandrayanagutta, J Jayakanthan appointed for Khairtabad and Jubilee Hills, Dr Ahmed Iqbal for Sanath Nagar and Nampally, Kavitha Ramu for Karwan and Goshamahal, Dipankar Sinha for Yakutpura and Bahadurpura, Gayathri Krishnan for Secunderabad and Secunderabad Cantonment, and Sachindra Pratap Singh for Musheerabad constituency.

Meanwhile, General Observer for Charminar and Chandrayangutta Assembly constituencies, Sameer Varma inspected the arrangements for the upcoming elections at the GHMC headquarters.

The DEO, Ronald Rose briefed him about the check posts set up across the city and explained that flying squads and Static surveillance teams were being monitored through GPS systems in vehicles.

He mentioned that the MCC control room, and command control room were working in tandem and election-related permits were being processed quickly. Liquor shops and Distribution and Reception Centres (DRCs) were also being monitored through CC cameras.