8 injured in furnace blast in industry at Jeedimetla

Eight persons seriously injured in Jeedimetla Industrial Area on Sunday latenight when a furnace blast occurred in a steel factory. According to police, the blast occurred in Jayaraj steel factory due to which the workers of the factory ran away to save their lives. In the accident eight people namely Bisweswardev , Mukesh, Mahanayak, Kamlesh Mishra, Mahavendram, Suresh singh and two others belongs to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were seriously injured. Locals shocked with the blasting sound and rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. They shifted them to a private hospital in Shapurnagar for emergency treatment. More details awaited.