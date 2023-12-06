81% MLAs above 50 years to occupy seats in Legislative Assembly

Hyderabad: In the recently concluded Telangana State Assembly elections 2023, the Congress party secured 64 seats, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 39 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eight, and AIMIM won seven seats respectively. PRS Legislative Research delves into the candidates’ age and education qualifications as the new Legislative Assembly is set to be sworn in soon in the State. Telangana witnessed a decline in educated MLAs in 2023. 72 MLAs elected in 2023 are graduates, which is 15 per cent lower than the number in 2018.

Out of the 119 Assembly seats, legislators above 50 years are nearly 81 per cent, and seven of them have crossed above 70 years. There are three legislators whose age is less than 30 years. Former speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (74 years) from Banswada is the eldest MLA, while the youngest candidates are M Rohit from Medak and Yashaswini (26 years) from Palakurthy.

MLAs whose age is above 70 years include Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (74) from Banswada, P Sudarshan Reddy (73) from Bodhan, Kadiyam Srihari (73) from Station Ghanpur constituency, R Prakash Reddy (71) from Parkal, T Nageshwar Rao (71) from Khammam, C Malla Reddy (70) from Medchal, M Gopal (70) from Musheerabad.





MLAs whose age is 30 or below include Parnika Reddy (30) from Narayanpet, M Rohit (26) from Medak, and Yashaswini (26) from Palakurthy.

MLAs who posses law degrees include D Sridhar Babu from Manthani, K Venkatesh from Amberpet, Mynampally Rohit Rao from Medak, and Yashaswini Reddy from Palakurthy.

Legislators who studied abroad include K Madanmohan from Yellareddy and K Jayveer from Nagarjunasagar.

Pursued Masters in Business Administration including KTR from Sircilla, and Rammohan Reddy from Parigi.

Candidates who obtained doctoral degrees include P Rajeshwar Reddy from Jangaon, Seethakka from Mulugu, and Medipally Satyam from Choppadandi.

MLAs who pursued engineering include: V Prashant Reddy (Balkonda), DamodarRajnarsimha (Andole), Vivekanand (Qutbullahpur), Anirudh Reddy (Jadcherla), K Narayanreddy (Kalwakurthy), K Anil Kumar (Bhongir), Yashaswini (Palakurthy), K Kamlakar (Karimnagar), Padmavathi Reddy (Kodad).

Parnika Reddy who won from Narayanpet is pursuing a post-graduation in Medicine, while Uttam Kumar Reddy from Huzurnagar pursued a B Sc weapons employment course from National Defence College, Pune.