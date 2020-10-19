826 Palle Prakruthi Vanams completed in Kothagudem: Collector MV Reddy

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr MV Reddy said the construction of Palle Prakruthi Vanams (forest-cum-park) is going on a fast pace across the district. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he informed that nearly 826 Palle Prakruthi Vanams were completed another 422 are in finishing stage out of the total 1,248 Vanams allotted for the district. This is possible with the support of the villagers, he added. The Collector said that people are happy to have Palle Prakruthi Vanams in their villages as they could get fresh air and thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his decision to construct them in villages.



The district administration has allotted land for constructing these in all panchayats. The Collector further said that people are welcoming the new Panchayat Act in villages and giving good support to set up parks, he stated. Not only parks, but the government will provide new tractors and new buildings also,he added.