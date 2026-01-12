83 lakh power consumers to get Sankranti greetings

Hyderabad: Asper the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Telangana power DISCOMs have launched an initiative to strengthen the utilities’ direct engagement with electricity consumers.

As part of this initiative, letters carrying New Year and Sankranti festival greetings, along with a message from the Deputy Chief Minister, are being delivered to 83 lakh Gruha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries and agricultural consumers.

These personally addressed letters, bearing the consumer’s name and service connection number, are being delivered directly to consumers at their residences by personnel of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) and the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL). A total of 52,82,498 Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries and 30,03,813 agricultural power consumers will receive these letters.

According to officials, this initiative will facilitate direct interaction between consumers and department officials, thereby enabling more transparent, efficient, and improved service delivery in the future.

Several consumers have expressed their happiness at receiving a personalised greeting letter from the Deputy Chief Minister. They opined that the programme reflects the people-centric commitment of the people's government towards its citizens.