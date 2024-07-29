89-90 SSC Batch of Maldakal ZPHS celebrates the Reunion Ceremony.

Gadwal : The 1989-1990 batch of SSC old students from ZP HS School in Maldakal celebrated their reunion ceremony on Sunday, marking 35 years since their Tenth Class. The event was a nostalgic gathering, with former students reconnecting and sharing memories of their school days. The ceremony was graced by the presence of their beloved teachers K. Venkata Ramulu, Surendar Reddy, and P. Thimma Reddy, along with Suresh MEO, who was the chief guest.

The reunion began with a warm welcome,by dr S Maheshwar Babu Central Education officer for Industrial Labour and Management as old friends eagerly caught up with one another, reminiscing about their shared experiences and the significant moments that had shaped their lives. Each former student had a story to tell, reflecting on their journeys after leaving school and the paths they had taken.



Following the welcome, the group enjoyed a special lunch, where laughter and camaraderie filled the air. The meal provided an opportunity for everyone to bond and relive the old days, as they talked about their accomplishments, families, and the changes that had occurred in their lives over the years.



A poignant moment of the ceremony was when the attendees paid tribute to their beloved Teachers and classmates who had passed away. In a solemn and heartfelt tribute, they honored the memories of their friends, sharing stories and remembering the times they had spent together. This gesture underscored the enduring bond they shared and the impact their departed friends had on their lives.



The presence of their former teachers added a special touch to the reunion. Teachers K. Venkateshwarlu, Surendar Reddy, and P. Thimma Reddy were warmly welcomed, and the students expressed their gratitude for the guidance and wisdom imparted to them during their school years. The teachers, in turn, shared their pride in seeing their former students succeed and thrive in their respective fields.



Chief Guest Suresh MEO addressed the gathering, commending the batch for their unity and the strong connection they maintained over the years. He praised the event as a beautiful example of lifelong friendship and the enduring impact of education.



The reunion of the 1989-1990 batch of ZP HS School in Maldakal was a memorable event, filled with joy, reflection, and heartfelt moments. It was a celebration of friendship, shared experiences, and the lasting legacy of their school years, leaving everyone with a renewed sense of connection and cherished memories.