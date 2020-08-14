9 who attended funeral of coronavirus infected patient tests positive in Kamareddy

Coronavirus in Telangana: Nine people who attended the funeral of a coronavirus infected man have tested positive here at Kamareddy. Along with the nine, the victim's wife, daughter and parents also tested positive.

Getting into details, a man who found to be infected with the virus died on August 7 and his wife, daughter and parents also tested positive later. His wife succumbed to the virus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, nine people who attended the funeral of the victim on August 7 have experienced the symptoms of coronavirus and underwent the tests, the results of which came positive.

In a similar case, 16 members who attended a wedding in Jagtial tested positive for the coronavirus. The wedding was held at Dharmapuri for which several guests attended. A few days later, the guests developed cough, cold and underwent coronavirus tests of which the results of 16 people turned positive.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Friday registered 1,921 coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 88,396.